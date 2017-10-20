Bradford Out, Keenum Gets Another Start Against Ravens

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford will miss another game, the team announced Friday.
Head coach Mike Zimmer said Case Keenum will be the starter when the team takes on the Baltimore Ravens at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Keenum has started four games in Bradford’s absence and relieved him in the second quarter of a fifth. In those games, Keenum has completed 64.2 percent of his passes for 1,134 yards, five touchdowns and one interception. The Vikings have gone 3-2 in the games in which Keenum has played.
Zimmer said he believes Bradford will play again this season.
Teddy Bridgewater practiced for the first time in more than a year this week. Zimmer did not give a timeline for Bridgewater’s return to game action.
“We’re working him in, seeing how he’s doing movement-wise and go from there,” Zimmer said. “He’s looked fine every day.”
In other injury news, Zimmer said Stefon Diggs looks “good,” but the team later announced Diggs is out for Sunday’s game. He missed the team’s game against the Green Bay Packers with a groin injury.
Nick Easton has also been ruled out.
Linebacker Anthony Barr cleared concussion protocol, Zimmer said.
