With Super Bowl Looming, City Council OKs Short-Term Rental Regulations

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minneapolis City Council passed a set of ordinances Friday regulating short-term rentals.

Short-term renting through apps like Airbnb, VRBO and HomeAway has become the trendy new way to vacation. With the Super Bowl at U.S. Bank Stadium in February, football fans flocking to Minneapolis will be looking for places to stay.

The ordinances passed Friday regulate which properties need to take extra steps to advertise on short-term rental apps and how those apps can advertise rentals in Minneapolis.

As part of the new regulations, owners who live at a rental property and stay there during the short-term rental period do not need a short-term rental property registration or rental license.

Owners who live at a property and rent out the entire unit, but leave during the rental period, are required to have a short-term rental property registration.

Owners who rent out an unoccupied rental property need to have a short-term designation on the rental license.

Minneapolis will begin accepting applications for short-term rental registration and licenses in December. Fees for registrations and licenses vary.

Short-term rental platforms, like the aforementioned apps, will be required to submit an annual business license application. They also will only be allowed to advertise units that have registered or obtained a rental license.

The new regulations will also allow the city to track the number of short-term rental units in Minneapolis.

