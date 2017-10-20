Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl’s Top 5 Dinosaur Kale Recipes

Off the Menu with Dara can be heard every Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon on News Radio 830 WCCO! See all of Mpls. St.Paul Magazine’s Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl’s Top 5 lists here!

I heard from another fine radio personality the other day that kale is over—but he was wrong, and it’s totally not. Especially not Dinosaur Kale, also known as Tuscan Kale, or Black Kale—it’s bumpy, it’s cruciferous, and it’s everywhere at the farmers’ markets right now. I will agree that it’s terrible raw, but so are potatoes, and we don’t hold that against them! Here’s why I like it: It’s both irony and mineral, and also silky and chewy. These are rare qualities to find together! You should like it too—especially if you cook it like this: