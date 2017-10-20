Lucifer Nguyen Indicted For Office Worker’s Murder

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A New Hope man is formally charged with murder in a crime spree in July that shook a small St. Paul suburb.
A grand jury indicted Lucifer Nguyen Friday for the death of Beverly Cory.
Four murder charges — two each of first degree and second degree — were added to the nine other charges filed against him last week, including assault, kidnapping and burglary.
Mendota Heights police say Nguyen robbed a grandmother, broke into a senior care facility, then shot and killed Cory, who worked in a nearby office building.
It took police three days to find Nguyen. He could be sentenced to more than a century in prison.