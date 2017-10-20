Lucifer Nguyen Indicted For Office Worker’s Murder

Filed Under: Dakota County Attorney's Office, Lucifer Ngyuen, Mendota Heights, Mendota Heights Police
lucifer nguyen Lucifer Nguyen Indicted For Office Workers Murder

(credit: Mendota Heights Police)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A New Hope man is formally charged with murder in a crime spree in July that shook a small St. Paul suburb.

mendota heights manhunt Lucifer Nguyen Indicted For Office Workers Murder

Law enforcement surround the White Pine Senior Living Center (credit: CBS)

A grand jury indicted Lucifer Nguyen Friday for the death of Beverly Cory.

beverly cory 1 Lucifer Nguyen Indicted For Office Workers Murder

Beverly Cory (credit: Cory Family )

Four murder charges — two each of first degree and second degree — were added to the nine other charges filed against him last week, including assault, kidnapping and burglary.

Mendota Heights police say Nguyen robbed a grandmother, broke into a senior care facility, then shot and killed Cory, who worked in a nearby office building.

It took police three days to find Nguyen. He could be sentenced to more than a century in prison.

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch