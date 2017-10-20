Mpls., Big Lake Police Search For Armed Car Thieves

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say two vehicles — stolen 40 miles apart — are part of the same investigation.

A victim told Minneapolis police three men of Somali descent held him at gunpoint Monday night and took his Nissan Pathfinder.

An officer found the SUV abandoned three hours later in Big Lake’s Lakeside Park.

Surveillance video shows the three suspects ditched the vehicle and got into a Chevrolet HHR.

That vehicle was reported stolen in Big Lake, and it was found Tuesday in Minneapolis.

The two departments are now working together to track down those responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

