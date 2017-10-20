Man & Woman Unresponsive After Motorcycle Crash; Police Say Alcohol A Factor

Filed Under: Crash With Injuries, Motorcycle, North Branch

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in North Branch say alcohol appears to be a factor in a motorcycle crash seriously injured two people Thursday.

According to police, the incident occurred at 7:13 p.m. on Falcon Avenue, between 386th and 383rd Streets. Officers were dispatched and found a man and woman, who were riders of the motorcycle, unresponsive.

The motorcycle struck a combine crossing Falcon Ave.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 54-year-old North Branch man, was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center. The passenger, a 56-year-old Forest Lake woman, was taken by ambulance to Regions Hospital in St. Paul.

Police say in addition to alcohol appearing to be a factor, the two injured were also not wearing helmets.

The status of the riders is unknown.

The investigation is ongoing.

