Man & Woman Unresponsive After Motorcycle Crash; Police Say Alcohol A Factor

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in North Branch say alcohol appears to be a factor in a motorcycle crash seriously injured two people Thursday.
According to police, the incident occurred at 7:13 p.m. on Falcon Avenue, between 386th and 383rd Streets. Officers were dispatched and found a man and woman, who were riders of the motorcycle, unresponsive.
The motorcycle struck a combine crossing Falcon Ave.
The driver of the motorcycle, a 54-year-old North Branch man, was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center. The passenger, a 56-year-old Forest Lake woman, was taken by ambulance to Regions Hospital in St. Paul.
Police say in addition to alcohol appearing to be a factor, the two injured were also not wearing helmets.
The status of the riders is unknown.
The investigation is ongoing.