Police: Man Dead After Leading Police On Chase, Jumping Off Bridge

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is dead after leading police on a chase before jumping over the Lafayette Bridge in St. Paul.
Police tell us the chase started on Concord Street just after 10:40 p.m. night in South St. Paul.
The driver then drove northbound on Highway 52 into St. Paul.
Police say he stopped the vehicle on the bridge, got out, and then jumped about 50 feet down into a grassy area between the Mississippi River and Shepard Road.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The BCA is now investigating.