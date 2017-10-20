Police: Man Dead After Leading Police On Chase, Jumping Off Bridge

Filed Under: Lafayette Bridge, St. Paul

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is dead after leading police on a chase before jumping over the Lafayette Bridge in St. Paul.

Police tell us the chase started on Concord Street just after 10:40 p.m. night in South St. Paul.

The driver then drove northbound on Highway 52 into St. Paul.

Police say he stopped the vehicle on the bridge, got out, and then jumped about 50 feet down into a grassy area between the Mississippi River and Shepard Road.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The BCA is now investigating.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch