Packers Place Rodgers On Injured Reserve

Filed Under: Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have placed Aaron Rodgers on injured reserve after the quarterback had surgery on his broken collarbone.

The team made the move on Friday. Rodgers and Packers coach Mike McCarthy have said that the surgery went well. The procedure was done Thursday outside of Green Bay.

The two-time NFL MVP is out indefinitely. McCarthy has said Rodgers could miss the rest of the season after getting hurt last weekend against the Minnesota Vikings.

Backup Brett Hundley has replaced Rodgers. He will make his first NFL start on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

