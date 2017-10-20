Sheriff: Duluth Woman Missing After Walking Away From Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials in St. Louis County say a Duluth woman is missing after she walked away from a major crash overnight.
According to the sheriff’s office, the incident occurred at around midnight in the area of the 5100 block of Howard Gnesen Road in Rice Lake, Minnesota
Neighbors called 911 to report a woman in a blanket asking for help.
Authorities later found a vehicle belonging to 24-year-old Chassie Lee about a half mile north of the original call. The vehicle sustained major damage.
Authorities say Lee’s cell phone was inside the vehicle with multiple missed calls. She was last seen walking southbound on Howard Glesen Road.
A search that included a K-9, an aircraft and human trackers was initiated, but the woman has yet to be found.
Lee was last seen wearing a black zip-up jacket, cream-colored shirt, blue jeans, brown boots and a gray or blue blanket draped over her.
Anyone with information on Lee’s location is asked to call 911.