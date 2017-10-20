Kennels Stolen From Sauk Rapids Animal Shelter Recovered

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There’s good news for a Sauk Rapids animal shelter targeted by thieves earlier this week.

A group of criminals broke into the Central Minnesota Animal Care and Control sometime last weekend and ripped off 16 to 25 large steel fencing panels from the outdoor kennels, leaving the highly used dog runs in ruins. It’s the shelter where local animal control like the city of St. Cloud bring their strays to be claimed or adopted.

Now, police say they recovered all of the fence panels stolen from the animal shelter this week. Chief Perry Beise can’t reveal how the case was cracked, but says they’re still investigating those responsible.

