VIDEO: Edina Police Chase Ends With Pursuit On Foot

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police have taken a man into custody following a vehicular chase that reached speeds in excess of 80 miles per hour.
The chase began in Edina on Gleason Road near Valley View Road. The chase then continued on eastbound Highway 62 and then south on Highway 100.
The driver took the exit at 77th Street and fled on foot.
He was eventually arrested at the Doubletree Hotel parking lot.
The driver has not yet been identified, and it’s not clear what led to the chase in the first place.