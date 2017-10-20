New-Look Wolves Take The Court At Renovated Target Center Friday Night

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Friday night, the Timberwolves take the court at Target Center for the first time this season, and fans will notice things are a bit different inside.

The changes begin right when you walk in the door. Folks might not recognize the arena when they walk in for the home opener.

The Wolves’ vice president of communications, Brad Ruiter, said basically everything but the structure of the arena is brand new.

“Target Center is a staple of downtown Minneapolis and we wanted to keep the structure in place, but at the same time, it was needed,” Ruiter said.

The entire renovation cost $140 million. Fans will walk up to a new entrance at Sixth Street and First Avenue that features tons of natural light and a modern look. They will also notice a wider concourse, revamped bathrooms and more space to gather outside of their seats.

The renovation did eliminate about 400 seats, but executives believe it creates more space for fans.

The changes aren’t only happening to Target Center – there are also new faces on the court. The Timberwolves’ prize offseason acquisition, Jimmy Butler, will make his debut at Target Center, as will free agent signees Taj Gibson and Jeff Teague.

“The chemistry of the team is good. We’ve got a couple of new veterans that are going to help some of the younger stars that we have develop a little bit faster,” Ruiter said.

Fans will see a familiar face in an unfamiliar jersey Friday night. Ricky Rubio will return to Target Center for the first time since the Timberwolves traded him to the Utah Jazz this offseason.

The Wolves opened the season with a 107-99 loss to the San Antonio Spurs Wednesday. The home opener begins at 7 p.m. Friday.