Southern Minn. Auto Shop Rolls Out ‘Brakes For Breast Cancer’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — At Elysian Auto Service in Elysian, the day is filled with a variety of automotive fixes.

This month, the emphasis is on brake replacement, leaving mechanics like Matt Whitener with the daily task of installing new brakes.

“We get up to two or three, depending on what kind of car count we get,” Matt said.

Not only do customers accomplish a necessary step in automotive maintenance, those who swap out the pads and rotors will ultimately help a good cause.

Owners Susan and Carl Morsching are involved in the Brakes for Breast Cancer Research program.

“I just felt like it would be something that’s great for the automotive industry and we’re proud to be the only one in Minnesota doing it,” Susan said.

The national effort raises money for research in breast cancer prevention.

“If you can do anything to help prevent cancer, of any sort, it’s great that you step up and do your part,” Susan said.

Brake pads are free through the month of October, a savings of up to $140.

“We’re doing a quality brake pad,” Carl said. “It’s a Wagner brake pad, it’s a top-quality brake pad.”

Customers only pay for the labor, and 10 percent of that cost is then donated to the Cleveland Clinic’s breast cancer vaccine research fund.

“They’re getting something free, which everybody loves, but they’re getting to give back also,” Carl said.

Savings may be the incentive to make automotive repairs, but the takeaway is helping a much greater cause.

“I just feel, in the automotive industry, there’s not as many opportunities to give back and this is something that’s set up so any other automotive company could step up and register and do their part for the month of October,” Susan said.

Elysian Auto Service donated $800 last year for breast cancer prevention research.

Click here to learn more about the program or to simply donate.