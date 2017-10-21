Klobuchar-Backed Bill Seeks To Make Online Political Ads More Transparent

Filed Under: Amy Klobuchar

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Sen. Amy Klobuchar is introducing a bill she hopes will prevent foreign interference in U.S. elections.

The “Honest Ads Act” aims to improve transparency of online political advertisements.

Klobuchar says Russians bought online political ads to influence the 2016 election and the purchasers are a mystery to the public.

She says the bill is needed because outdated laws have failed to keep-up with evolving technology.

“All the bill says is that when you buy an ad for politics, just like you do on TV, so when you see one of those ads on TV, or hear one on the radio or you see one in the newspaper, the same rules apply,” Klobuchar said.

Klobuchar is a member of the Senate Rules Committee.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch