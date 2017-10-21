Klobuchar-Backed Bill Seeks To Make Online Political Ads More Transparent

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Sen. Amy Klobuchar is introducing a bill she hopes will prevent foreign interference in U.S. elections.
The “Honest Ads Act” aims to improve transparency of online political advertisements.
Klobuchar says Russians bought online political ads to influence the 2016 election and the purchasers are a mystery to the public.
She says the bill is needed because outdated laws have failed to keep-up with evolving technology.
“All the bill says is that when you buy an ad for politics, just like you do on TV, so when you see one of those ads on TV, or hear one on the radio or you see one in the newspaper, the same rules apply,” Klobuchar said.
Klobuchar is a member of the Senate Rules Committee.