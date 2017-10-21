‘Super Shot’ Mike Max Hunts Mallards

ORTONVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) — ‘Tis the season between the duck migration from Canada and the local birds having left — except with flooded cornfields, more birds are staying near food. Mike Max journeyed to one location with Maxi Cam to a paradise near Ortonville.

There is something special about this time of day for a duck hunter, before daylight. When you scan the dark skies for silhouettes.

And on this day, when it got light, it was not ideal. No wind. No clouds. No problem.

“So we’re in a flooded cornfield in western Minnesota. Ideally we’d like to have clouds and wind. That’s what most hunters would want. Luckily, I’m a super shot so it doesn’t matter as much,” Mike Max said. “But ideally, this is the worst conditions for duck hunting.”

The clear skies soon filled with ducks. Maxi bagged a mallard.

“Now this is a banded drake mallard, and if you shoot a banded duck, that’s considered a little bit bigger prize, because now you can tell where it was raised,” Maxi said.

It’s amazing how much fun a guy can have in a flooded cornfield. Even on a morning made for a walk, it is as good as it gets.

“Especially with all the water we’ve been having, it’s tough to find the ducks. You really got to put a lot of miles on to find them, but once you do out in the flooded crops and corn, it can be real good,” Garrett Suchanett said. “You got to actually catch them in the air, otherwise you wouldn’t know they’re out there.”