Mike’s Mix: Nolo’s Kitchen & Bar

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Every Saturday, Mike Augustyniak features a local mixologist to get a new recipe you can use to impress your craft cocktail-enthusiast friends. This week, he heads to NOLO’s Kitchen & Bar to try a couple of simple, satisfying cocktails.
Gardner Screwdriver
- 1 ½ oz Vodka
- ¾ oz Triple Sec
- 1 ½ oz Orange Juice
- ½ oz Lime Juice
- ½ oz Ginger Syrup *
* To make Ginger Syrup: Dissolve 3 parts sugar into 4 parts fresh ginger juice over heat. Cool and use, or refrigerate for up to 3 weeks.
Instructions:
Combine all ingredients in a shaker tin over ice. Shake well to mix and chill, and serve in a Collins glass over fresh ice, garnished with an orange wheel.
The Montana Mocktail
- 1 ½ oz Coconut Water
- 1 ½ oz Pineapple Juice
- 1 oz Lime
- ¾ oz Pomegranate Syrup
Instructions:
Combine all ingredients over ice in a shaker tin, and shake to chill. Strain into a lowball glass over a large rock of ice, and garnish with a pineapple leaf.
NOLO’s Kitchen & Bar combines a refined twist on the classic neighborhood tavern. Dishes are simple, cocktails are bright and light. The Basement Bar, downstairs, serves quick bar bites from a “food truck” and drinks from a full bar.