Mike’s Mix: Nolo’s Kitchen & Bar

By Mike Augustyniak
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Every Saturday, Mike Augustyniak features a local mixologist to get a new recipe you can use to impress your craft cocktail-enthusiast friends. This week, he heads to NOLO’s Kitchen & Bar to try a couple of simple, satisfying cocktails.

Gardner Screwdriver

  • 1 ½ oz Vodka
  • ¾ oz Triple Sec
  • 1 ½ oz Orange Juice
  • ½ oz Lime Juice
  • ½ oz Ginger Syrup *

* To make Ginger Syrup: Dissolve 3 parts sugar into 4 parts fresh ginger juice over heat. Cool and use, or refrigerate for up to 3 weeks.

Instructions:
Combine all ingredients in a shaker tin over ice.  Shake well to mix and chill, and serve in a Collins glass over fresh ice, garnished with an orange wheel.

The Montana Mocktail

  • 1 ½ oz Coconut Water
  • 1 ½ oz Pineapple Juice
  • 1 oz Lime
  • ¾ oz Pomegranate Syrup

Instructions:
Combine all ingredients over ice in a shaker tin, and shake to chill.  Strain into a lowball glass over a large rock of ice, and garnish with a pineapple leaf.

NOLO’s Kitchen & Bar combines a refined twist on the classic neighborhood tavern.  Dishes are simple, cocktails are bright and light.  The Basement Bar, downstairs, serves quick bar bites from a “food truck” and drinks from a full bar.

