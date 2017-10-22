3 Seriously Injured After Head-On Crash Near Eau Claire

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Three people suffered serious injuries Saturday afternoon in a head-on crash in western Wisconsin.
The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office says the collision happened shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Highway 85, just southwest of Eau Claire.
According to investigators, a vehicle going east on the highway crossed the center line and slammed into a westbound car.
Both drivers were injured, as was a passenger in the westbound car. All were brought to Mayo Eau Claire Hospital for treatment.
The crash remains under investigation.