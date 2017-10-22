Police Search Park After Coyote (Or Dog) Bites Jogger In The Face

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in the south metro are advising residents to be vigilant after a coyote or a stray dog bit a jogger in the face.
The Apple Valley Police Department says a 57-year-old woman was jogging Friday morning in Cedar Isle Park when she was attacked.
The woman told police that she and her husband were running across a footbridge when the animal quickly ran by them, jumped up and bit her in the face.
The woman went to a hospital and was treated for her injuries. Police searched the area, but they were unable to find the animal.
Investigators say the bite appears to be an isolated incident. However, citizens are encouraged to remain vigilant and report sightings of animals behaving strangely.
The Department of Natural Resources and the Animal Humane Society also searched the area, but were unable to find the suspect animal.