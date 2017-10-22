Police Search Park After Coyote (Or Dog) Bites Jogger In The Face

Filed Under: Apple Valley, coyote

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in the south metro are advising residents to be vigilant after a coyote or a stray dog bit a jogger in the face.

The Apple Valley Police Department says a 57-year-old woman was jogging Friday morning in Cedar Isle Park when she was attacked.

coyote Police Search Park After Coyote (Or Dog) Bites Jogger In The Face

(credit: Jupiter Images)

The woman told police that she and her husband were running across a footbridge when the animal quickly ran by them, jumped up and bit her in the face.

The woman went to a hospital and was treated for her injuries. Police searched the area, but they were unable to find the animal.

Investigators say the bite appears to be an isolated incident. However, citizens are encouraged to remain vigilant and report sightings of animals behaving strangely.

The Department of Natural Resources and the Animal Humane Society also searched the area, but were unable to find the suspect animal.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch