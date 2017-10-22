Impaired Driver Crashes After Leading Troopers On Chase Through St. Paul

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The State Patrol says an impaired driver was injured early Sunday morning after leading troopers on a chase and crashing on Interstate 35E.

The chase started shortly before 2 a.m. near the intersection of Interstate 94 and Western Avenue. The suspect then led troopers through downtown St. Paul before turning north on Interstate 35E.

The State Patrol says that troopers attempted to perform a pit maneuver but the suspect crashed near the intersection of Wheelock Parkway.

The suspect suffered minor injuries and was brought to a hospital for treatment.

After being cleared, he was booked into jail pending charges of DWI and fleeing police.

