Cool Down Coming This Week, Snow By Friday?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – We hope you took the chance to get outside and enjoy the sun on Sunday, because changes are coming in the forecast this week.
There wasn’t a cloud in the sky on Sunday as we enjoyed a sun-filled fall day in the 60s, but it’s the last warm day we’ll have for a while. This coming week is the first that it will actually feel like fall for an extended time.
And precipitation will fall later this week that could be in the form of heavy white flakes and not rain. That’s right, snow might be in our future.
We’ll start the week relatively quiet and cool with a high temperature Monday in the low 50s and a chance for afternoon and evening showers in the Twin Cities. It will also be breezy with winds at 20 to 30 miles per hour at times.
Temperatures will fall during the week and by Friday, we’ll have a high only in the low 40s. And either Thursday or Friday, there’s a good chance for rain and even wet snow.