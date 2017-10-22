St. Paul Police Investigating 2nd Weekend Homicide

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) —St. Paul Police are investigating the second homicide in the city in just 24 hours.
The St. Paul Police Department said officers working off-duty at a business on the 900 block of University Avenue heard shots being fired around 2 a.m. Sunday morning.
Later that morning, an adult male who was shot got dropped off in a private vehicle at Regions Hospital, where he died.
This is the second homicide to happen in St. Paul in less than 24 hours. Early on Saturday, there was a deadly shooting near La-fond Avenue and Dale Street in St. Paul.
These are the 18th and 19th homicides of the year in St. Paul.
No arrests have been made in either case.