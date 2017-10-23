3 Ejected From Stolen Vehicle After High-Speed Pursuit Ends In Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says two people are in the hospital after a police pursuit of a stolen vehicle ended in a crash Monday morning.
According to the state patrol, the incident began as an aggressive driving complaint from Highway 25 to eastbound Interstate 94. Several people reported a vehicle passing multiple cars on the shoulder and driving at a very high speed.
Two troopers located the vehicle on I-94 in Maple Grove and attempted to stop it, but the driver then fled at a high rate of speed south on I-494 – using the shoulder of the interstate in an attempt to evade the troopers.
When the driver exited on Bass Lake Road and turned to enter the ramp onto northbound I-494, the vehicle rolled. Of the four occupants in the vehicle, three were ejected.
Two were taken to North Memorial Hospital where their condition is unknown. Two were cleared at the scene by a trauma doctor from North Memorial.
No troopers were injured.
The state patrol says they are working to identify all four occupants.
The state patrol is investigating possible hit-and-run crashes connected to the vehicle, which is a stolen 2014 Jeep Wrangler.
MnDOT says the Bass Lake Road ramp to southbound Interstate 494 was closed due to the crash and resulting law enforcement activity.