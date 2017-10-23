Cache Of Pipebombs Found, Disabled At Northern Minnesota Hunting Cabin

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in northern Minnesota say a cache of pipe bombs was found and disabled over the weekend at a hunting cabin.
The Red Lake County Sheriff’s Office says the bombs were found after a report came in Sunday morning about suspected bomb-making materials at a cabin in Equality Township, just northeast of Oklee.
At the cabin, deputies found what appeared to be several pipe bombs in a container. They appeared to be stored at the property, not placed there for detonation.
The Crow Wing County Bomb Squad responded to the cabin and disabled the bombs. No one was injured, and the property was deemed safe by Sunday night.
The FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms are assisting in the investigation. So far, no arrests have been made.
Anyone if with information on the bombs is asked to call the Red Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 218-253-2996.