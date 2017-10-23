Funny Or Die’s Ryan O’Flanagan Visits Mpls., AKA ‘Mini Applesauce’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Love him or hate him, internet funnyman Ryan O’Flanagan’s latest video involves a trip to Minneapolis – or “Mini Applesauce, Mini Sodas”.

O’Flanagan of FunnyOrDie.com is known for his viral videos that eccentrically detail his trips to U.S. cities.

In his most recent clip, O’Flanagan checks out various notable spots in the Twin Cities, including U.S. Bank Stadium, Target Field, Mall Of America (or “Marble of America” as he calls it) and others.

Any exposure is good exposure for Minneapolis, right?

Check out the video, called “This Guy Is Crazy For Applesauce In Minneapolis”, above. Warning: there is some strong language.

Last week, O’Flanagan visited Madison, Wisconsin.

