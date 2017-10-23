Como Zoo Welcomes Baby Western Lowland Gorilla

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new face is part of a gorilla troop at the Como Park Zoo and Conservatory.
Zoo staff say their 15-year-old Western Lowland Gorilla Alice gave birth to a healthy, female baby on Wednesday. It’s said to be the third gorilla birth in the zoo’s 56-year history.
A press release from the zoo says Alice gave birth to another baby in 2014 which died after just a few days, but caretakers say everything appears normal with this baby, so far.
You won’t be able to see the baby at the zoo just yet — Alice and her troop are currently behind the scenes as she takes time to bond with her baby. There’s still another troop of Western Lowland Gorillas for the public to see at the zoo, in the meantime.