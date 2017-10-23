Gophers’ Carlie Wagner Named Preseason All-Big Ten

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — University of Minnesota senior Carlie Wagner has been named to the Preseason All-Big Ten Team by both coaches and media covering the conference.

Wagner, a native of New Richland, has twice earned All-Big Ten Second Team recognition.

After combining with Rachel Banham to form the nation’s top scoring duo in 2015-16, Wagner led the Gophers in scoring with an average of 19.1 points per game last season. She made a team-high 82 3-pointers.

Wagner’s 1,597 points are eighth on Minnesota’s all-time scoring list, and her 206 3-pointers rank fourth. Wagner’s career scoring average of 16.6 points per game is seventh best in the program’s history.

