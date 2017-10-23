L.A. Lakers Unveil Minneapolis Throwback Jerseys

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Los Angeles Lakers unveiled jerseys honoring their start in Minneapolis Monday.
Hardcore Minneapolitans and NBA fans know all about the team’s beginnings in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but for the uninitiated, the Lakers franchise started in Minneapolis in 1947 and played there until 1960 when they moved out west. The name “Lakers” makes a lot more sense now, doesn’t it?
The Minneapolis Lakers won five titles between 1948 and 1954.
The Lakers will wear the jerseys for the first time Wednesday against the Washington Wizards. They will wear them in five total games this season, but unfortunately will not don them in any of their matchups with the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Wolves’ first game against the Lakers this season is on Christmas Day in Los Angeles.
