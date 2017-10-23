‘Sad Day For All Of Us’: Community Remembers MN Man Killed In Somalia Bombing

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota man killed in a bombing in Somalia is being remembered for his smile, and for being such a hard worker.
Ahmed Eyow, 50, was killed more than a week ago, in a bombing that killed more than 300 in Mogadishu. He was there on a short trip searching for job opportunities, and had just arrived and was resting in his hotel room when the bomb went off.
Eyow worked as a welder.
Sunday night, family, friends and co-workers came together at the Dar Al Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington to share memories and raise money for the family he leaves behind.
Eyow leaves behind a wife and three children.
Government officials in Somalia blame the terror group Al Shabab for the attack. But so far Al Shabab has not claimed responsibility.