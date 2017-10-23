Minn. Girl w/ Cerebral Palsy Advocates Health Issues With Top Politicians

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — How many people can say they have the ear of Minnesota’s top politicians? This week’s Kylie’s Kid does and she’s only 15 years old!

Katie Allee went all the way to Washington, D.C. this year to share her experience with Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare and she’s hoping it makes a difference for kids everywhere.

Getting a meeting with a politician is one thing, but getting a shout out in a speech is pretty special. That’s what happened to Katie this summer, after her meeting with Senator Al Franken.

“I was pretty nervous,” said Katie. “But since I care so much about this issue I was able to get through it.”

At only 15 years old, Katie had the rather intimidating job of advocating on Capitol Hill this summer.

“Which was amazing,” said Katie. “I was able to talk to Al Franken, Amy Klobuchar.”

She shared her story in hopes of helping other kids across the country.

“I have constant movement throughout my whole body,” said Katie.

Katie has Cerebral Palsy, which causes those constant movements.

“Walking is a challenge too so I usually get around in a power chair at school,” said Katie.

Her trip to D.C. was in July in the middle of major Healthcare Bill discussions. She hopes her story will stick with politicians as they cast their votes.

“Healthcare made a huge difference in my life,” said Katie. “Having the good support that I need, especially at Gillette’s, was amazing.”

She also took advantage of her time on the East Coast to check out potential colleges.

“My goal is to go to Harvard,” said Katie.

And getting into Harvard is a lot easier with a killer recommendation letter, like maybe one from Senator Al Franken?

“He’s a Harvard grad so I’m hoping he’ll write me a recommendation,” said Katie.

It’s a recommendation worth writing, as Katie is far from done helping others.

“I really care a lot about advocating for kids that don’t’ have a voice,” said Katie. “I’m kind of looking into law right now. I like the idea of being able to continue advocating for my career and I think law would provide that opportunity.”

