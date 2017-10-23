Don’t Flake Out, We May See Snow This Week

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — While it may be hyperbolic to suggest that the good times are over and we’ll never again feel the warmth of the sun, nonetheless, the cold fact of the matter is that the possibility for snow is in this week’s forecast.
WCCO meteorologist Matt Brickman said that not only does the recent snap of above-average temperatures in Minnesota cease, but snowflakes could arrive before the end of the week.
And that’s not just in the northern portion of the state. The Twin Cities metro is also in the potential path.
There is the minor mitigating factor that we’ll see a minor warm up mid-week before winter starts to creep into the picture. After Monday and Tuesday’s cool, windy conditions, Wednesday should bring temperatures in the low 60s.
But then, late Thursday should bring snow. Brickman said that the heavier snow would generally be in the northern part of Minnesota, but that the Twin Cities could well see accumulating snow going into Friday morning.
High temperatures don’t appear to look significantly warmer thereafter. So, yeah, maybe it’s about time to get the parka out from storage.