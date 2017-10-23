Woman, 66, Fatally Struck By Car While Crossing Cloquet Street

Filed Under: Cloquet, Fatal Crash, Pedestrian Struck

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 66-year-old woman died over the weekend in northern Minnesota after being struck by a car while crossing the street.

The Cloquet Police Department says Lavonna Prevost, of Cloquet, was crossing Washington Avenue at the 20th Street intersection when she was fatally struck by a car.

An off-duty firefighter performed CPR on Prevost, but she died at the scene.

The car’s driver was identified as 79-year-old Marietta Lain-Erickson, of Cloquet. Neither she nor her passenger were injured in the crash.

Police say a blood sample was obtained from Lain-Erickson.

The crash remains under investigation.

