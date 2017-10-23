Sendejo Suspended 1 Game For Hit On Ravens’ Wallace

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota Vikings safety Andrew Sendejo has been suspended one game by the NFL for a hit that knocked Baltimore Ravens receiver Mike Wallace out of the game Sunday.
The league announced Sendejo’s suspension Monday.
The hit came in the first quarter after Wallace caught a short pass from Joe Flacco. Sendejo’s tackle knocked off Wallace’s helmet and Wallace’s head hit the turf. He went into concussion protocol and was ruled out for the rest of the game.
Sendejo was flagged for unnecessary roughness on the play.
Sendejo has three days to appeal the suspension. If it is upheld, he will miss the team’s game against the Cleveland Browns in London this weekend.
Wallace played one season for the Vikings in 2015.