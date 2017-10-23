Survey Asks: Would You Live In A ‘Haunted House’?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Here’s one of the more unusual surveys we’ve ran across in a while: Would you be willing to live in a haunted house?
Realtor.com posed that question to 1,000 people.
Of those people, 33 percent were open to the idea of living in a haunted home, 25 percent said maybe, while 42 percent said no way.
Forty percent say they’d need a lower price if they were to live in a haunted house.
One Comment
I lived in a haunted house back in 1976 or so. It was kind of scary at first but once my roommate and I confirmed that we were experiencing the same thing, we relaxed. Nothing ominous happened – no moving things around or appearing out of nowhere – just noises and voices. These were confirmed by people we invited over, too. In fact one friend fled the house and wouldn’t come back in.