Andrew Wiggins Hits Buzzer-Beater, Twitter Erupts

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Andrew Wiggins said he knew the shot was good as soon as it left his hand.

Thankfully for the Minnesota Timberwolves, he was right. Wiggins banked in a three-point shot from just inside half-court as time expired Sunday night to lift the Timberwolves to a 115-113 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The shot answered Carmelo Anthony’s three-pointer with less than 10 seconds left that gave the Thunder a 113-112 lead. Wiggins finished with 27 points, but it was his last three that were the important.

Reporter to Wiggins: "Did you call glass?"

Wiggins: "Nah, I didn't."

Karl: "He called game." — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) October 23, 2017

A few of his former teammates even gave him a shout-out on Twitter after the game.

I see youuu 🤜🏽 https://t.co/qDM8MD1gm9 — Ricky Rubio (@rickyrubio9) October 23, 2017

Through three games, Wiggins is averaging 24.9 points per game and is shooting 42 percent from three-point range. Wiggins signed a five-year, $148 million contract extension before the Timberwolves faced San Antonio in their season-opener.

You can listen to the WCCO Radio call from Alan Horton here.

AUDIO: Here's how the final :08.9 sounded on @wccoradio & the Timberwolves Radio Network. https://t.co/eMW7aVRhu6 — Alan Horton (@WolvesRadio) October 23, 2017

It’s the second career-game winning shot for Wiggins in the NBA. He hit a baseline jumper last year as the final buzzer sounded as the Timberwolves beat the Phoenix Suns. He was the go-to option Sunday night for the Timberwolves when they needed scores in the fourth quarter. In the final five minutes, Wiggins scored 11 points on 4-of-5 shooting and was 2-for-2 with three throws. But after the game, Wiggins cared more about the win than his buzzer-beater or his 27 points.

Great Team Win Tonight 😤 — andrew wiggins (@22wiggins) October 23, 2017

Wiggins was mobbed by his teammates after hitting the shot. The Timberwolves are now 2-1 on the season and have three games this week, starting with the Indiana Pacers Tuesday night at Target Center.