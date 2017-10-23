St. Paul Native Injured In Vegas Shooting Thanks Doctors, Loved Ones

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) –Three weeks after he was injured in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history, a Minnesota man is speaking out for the first time.

“I cannot express how fortunate I feel to be here and have no doubt God’s hand was firmly in place with every twist and turn of that night, so that my beautiful kids wouldn’t lose their daddy,” Philip Aurich said in a Facebook post Monday.

Aurich, a St. Paul native who now lives in Vegas, was shot in the back while attending the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival when a gunman opened fire on the crowd, killing 58 people and injuring more than 500.

Aurich was rushed to the hospital in a police cruiser with his girlfriend at his side. Doctors said the compression undershirt Aurich was wearing that night was partly responsible for saving his life.

Aurich was released from the hospital last week.

In the Facebook post, he thanked the doctors who helped save him, as well his girlfriend, friends and family who are supporting him during his ongoing recovery.

“To all the friends and acquaintances that kept me in their prayers, or assisted in anyway, a huge thank you,” the post said. “I was truly humbled by the outpouring of love and support that I have received during these difficult times. It really warms one’s heart to see that I have so many people that care for me and I will never forget all of your love and support.”

While Aurich is out of the hospital, he said in the post he is “definitely still dealing with medical issues.”

Shortly before the shooting, Aurich posted on Facebook that “Tonight is one of those nights you won’t soon forget.”