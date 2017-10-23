Vikings Winning Streak Starts With New & Improved O-Line

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Missing their top quarterback, top running back, and top receiver for the vast majority of their past three games has not stopped the Vikings from posting a three-game winning streak. And their offensive line is deservingly getting a lot of the credit.

“It’s just been a lot of fun. I love winning games, and you never take a win for granted,” right tackle Mike Remmers said. “It’s tough to win in the NFL, so just appreciate every win.”

A unit that a year ago led the worst rushing offense in the league and gave up the 10th-most sacks is suddenly looking like one of the NFL’s best.

“They’re playing good together,” coach Mike Zimmer said. “They’re all on the same page. You see the footwork’s the same, everything kind of looks like it’s supposed to, and we’re able to open up some holes.”

They’ve got the eighth-best rushing offense in the league, and in this three-game winning streak have run for 440 yards and three touchdowns — without Dalvin Cook.

They haven’t given up a sack in 10 quarters, just three in their last five games and only nine all season — fourth-best in the league.

“I mean, we’ve just been blocking guys,” Remmers said.”I don’t know. We’re just trying to play a physical game, and just trying to make it real physical up front, and I think we’ve been doing a good job with that.”

Of course, just as it seem the Vikings finally solved their offensive line problems, they finished the game Sunday with their second-string left tackle and third-string left guard. But Zimmer did say he’s optimistic both starters will be back for Sunday’s game in London.