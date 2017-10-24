Blueprint For Safety Project Expanding In Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Advocates call it a series of steps that can save lives.

The Blueprint for Safety Project is growing in the Twin Cities metro.

The program includes a series of coordinated steps everyone from police officers, to prosecutors to victim’s advocates can take to help someone in an abusive relationship get the help they need.

Eva, who only wanted to share her first name, is a survivor of domestic abuse who used her journey to help craft the blueprint for the city of Plymouth.

“If I can help one person, then all of this is worth it,” Eva said.

Eva’s abuser was convicted of a crime, but she knows many victims do not see justice for their attackers.

The goal is that through each city’s blueprint, more victims can get justice. The programs stress more thorough documentation and communication between different agencies within the criminal justice system.

Elsa Swenson of Home Free helps advocate for people impacted by domestic violence.

“Leaving is the most dangerous time,” Swenson said. “It is important that people have the support they need.”

“By me following this case from the very beginning to the end I felt empowered,” Eva said. “Being in court and letting him know I wasn’t going to give up and that he had messed with the wrong gal.”

While the man who hurt her is now a convicted criminal on probation, Eva feels free and strong and she says other survivors can, too.

“It is not going to happen right away, it takes time,” Eva said. “I’m still fighting to get back to where I need to be and I’m getting there.”

Blueprint started in St. Paul 15 years ago, and is growing to places like Plymouth, New Hope and Champlin next.

If you are in a relationship with someone who is abusing you and you need immediate help, please call 911 or the Home Free 24-hour crisis line (763) 559-4945.