‘Like Defending A City’: Cyber Security Experts Convene In Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO ) — In this digital age where computers, smartphones and even baby monitors are vulnerable to hacking, cyber security experts are speaking out in Minneapolis.
It’s a part of the seventh-annual Cyber Security Summit, meant to bring together stakeholders to work on security issues. Topics like ransomware, the Dark Web and cyber phishing are all being covered.
Organizers believe bringing together leaders is vital to keeping things as secure as possible.
“It’s less like winning a war and more like defending a city or defending a railroad network…adversaries, whether they are criminals, nation states, whether they are just individual hackers, are also advancing their techniques and abilities,” said Andrew Borene, of Booz Allen Hamiliton Inc.
Earlier this month, Gov. Mark Dayton named October “Cybersecurity Awareness Month” in Minnesota, pledging to prepare and defend our state from cyber security events.
He also gave a short speech on Tuesday morning at the summit.