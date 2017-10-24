Gophers To Host UW-Green Bay In Hurricane Relief Exhibition

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The University of Minnesota men’s basketball team will host UW-Green Bay in an exhibition in November to raise money for hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico.
Gophers coach Richard Pitino said Tuesday they exhibition will be at 12 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5, at Maturi Sports Pavilion. All proceeds from the game will go to the American Red Cross to benefit hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico.
Minnesota is one of several basketball programs across the country hosting exhibitions to benefit hurricane relief efforts. Hurricane Maria left Puerto Rico in a state of devastation with dozens of deaths, and power out across the country for an extended time.
“In my four years here we have played in Puerto Rico twice and have had an unbelievable experience both times,” said head coach Richard Pitino. “Hopefully our fans’ generosity and caring spirit will show on November 5. I am really looking forward to this day – we need to pack the Pav.”
Tickets will cost $10 for the exhibition, and all seats will be general admission.
The game will not count towards the Gophers’ regular season record.