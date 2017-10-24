School Explosion 1st Responders To Receive Award

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — First responders to the site of a deadly explosion at a Minneapolis school are being honored by Hennepin County.
A section of Minnehaha Academy exploded on Aug. 2 due to a gas leak, killing staff members Ruth Berg and John Carlson and injuring nine others.
The Hennepin County Attorney’s office says eight first responders – five with Minneapolis Police and three from the Minneapolis Fire Department — will receive the county’s Community Leadership Award on Wednesday:
“The first people who arrived at the scene of the Minnehaha Academy explosion in August did not hesitate in moving towards the damaged areas to search for the injured and make sure others were led to safety,” said a county spokesperson.
Other award recipients to be honored Wednesday include former United States Attorney Andy Luger, members of the Native American education initiative called the ‘Dream Big Attendance Campaign,’ County Administrator Chester Cooper, “Break The Silence” founder Sarah Super and 43 members of the county’s Victim Services Division.