School Explosion 1st Responders To Receive Award

Filed Under: Hennepin County Attorney's Office, Minneapolis, Minneapolis Fire Department, Minneapolis Police, Minnehaha Academy

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — First responders to the site of a deadly explosion at a Minneapolis school are being honored by Hennepin County.

A section of Minnehaha Academy exploded on Aug. 2 due to a gas leak, killing staff members Ruth Berg and John Carlson and injuring nine others.

(credit: CBS)

The Hennepin County Attorney’s office says eight first responders – five with Minneapolis Police and three from the Minneapolis Fire Department — will receive the county’s Community Leadership Award on Wednesday:

  • Sgt. Dan McDonald
  • Officer Vicki Karnik
  • Officer Dean Milner
  • Officer Gregory Kosch
  • Officer Matthew Blade
  • Capt. Brent Bjerkness
  • Firefighter Chad Juncker
  • Fire Motor Operator Mark McClun

    • “The first people who arrived at the scene of the Minnehaha Academy explosion in August did not hesitate in moving towards the damaged areas to search for the injured and make sure others were led to safety,” said a county spokesperson.

    Other award recipients to be honored Wednesday include former United States Attorney Andy Luger, members of the Native American education initiative called the ‘Dream Big Attendance Campaign,’ County Administrator Chester Cooper, “Break The Silence” founder Sarah Super and 43 members of the county’s Victim Services Division.

