Dozier Named Twins MVP For Diamond Awards

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Brian Dozier has been named MVP of the Minnesota Twins for the second straight season.

The Twins announced their 2017 awards Tuesday, as voted on by the Baseball Writers Association of America’s Twin Cities chapter. The winners will be honored Jan. 18 at the Diamond Awards, the fundraiser for brain, muscle and nerve disease care and research at the University of Minnesota.

Dozier also won the leadership award for the second straight time. Right-hander Ervin Santana repeated as pitcher of the year. Reliever Trevor Hildenberger was named outstanding rookie. Center fielder Byron Buxton was voted defensive player of the year and most improved player. First baseman Joe Mauer is the Upper Midwest player of the year. Catcher Chris Gimenez (media cooperation) and right-hander Kyle Gibson (community service) were also honored.

