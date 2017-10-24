Pipe-Bomb Found Near Ramsey Fire Station; 2 Arrested

RAMSEY, Minn. (WCCO) — Right out front of Fire Station No. 2 in the city of Ramsey is a well-used walking path.

On Monday afternoon, an alert Ramsey resident saw something that just didn’t seem right.

Ramsey Police Chief Jeff Katers says a 911 caller witnessed a man placing something suspicious in the woods, between the fire station and the power substation.

Officers arrived within minutes and found it was a pipe-bomb.

It didn’t take long for news to spread in the neighborhood about what was going on.

“I got an alert on Facebook and they notified me that someone in the neighborhood said that they saw a man placing a bomb,” resident Landon Syke said.

He says police vehicles filled the area. Alpine Drive Northwest was briefly shut down while the experts handled the situation.

“They contained the device and then we called in some assistance from the Minneapolis Bomb Squad to help to dispose of it,” Katers said.

After the area was declared safe, the initial witness continued to help police and the community.

“The caller actually observed him go into a nearby residence as well,” Katers said.

Police served a search warrant on the home and arrested 24-year-old Jacob Hall for possession of an explosive device.

A 25-year-old woman, Jennifer Stuer, was also arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

Neither have been officially charged.

Now, investigators are trying to determine a motive behind the placing of the bomb at that location.

Charges could be filed as early as Thursday.