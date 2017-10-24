Police: 2 Men Try Abducting Boys, Who Tell Men To ‘Shut Up’ & Bike Away

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Little Falls say two boys were defiant when two men attempted to lure them into their car last week.
Little Falls police say they were made aware of numerous social media posts concerning a possible attempted abduction of two boys on the west side of the city.
Officers then identified the victims and spoke with a parent. The parent told police that the two victims, both juvenile males, were riding their bikes in the 200 block of Lindbergh Dr. South when two men approached them and asked them to get in their cars.
The boys then told the men to “shut up”, biked to a nearby residence and reported the incident to the parent.
According to the parent, the suspects did not use any type of force to get the boys in the car. The incident occurred at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
The suspects were described as a white man and black man driving a white or silver four-door car. No other description is available at this time.
Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call the Little Falls Police Department at 320-616-5570.