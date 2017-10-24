Police: Woman, 49, Arrested In St. Paul Homicide

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – A 49-year-old woman was arrested Sunday night in connection with one of two homicides in St. Paul over the weekend.

Police say Mia Kendrick was arrested on suspicion of aiding and abetting murder in the death of 38-year-old Dawahn Darnell Littles early Saturday morning.

Authorities say the incident happened at about 5 a.m. Saturday as officers were called to the area of Lafond Avenue and Dale Street in the West Frogtown neighborhood on a report of a fight. Officers responded learned shots were fired before they arrived.

Police located Littles, who was transported to Regions Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The incident was one of two homicides and three shootings in St. Paul over the weekend.

