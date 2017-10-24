Thomas Rhett Concert Postponed At Xcel Energy Center

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A country music star’s illness is setting back several concerts in the Midwest this weekend, including in Minnesota.
Thomas Rhett’s show at the Xcel Energy Center this weekend is being pushed back to Nov. 29. Shows in Brookings, South Dakota, and Omaha, Nebraska, are also being pushed back to Dec. 1 and Dec. 2, respectively.
Old Dominion and Walker Hayes are still opening the Nov. 29 show in St. Paul. Officials with the stadium say any questions about tickets should be directed to the original point of purchase.