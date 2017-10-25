Police Investigate ATM Skimming Ring In Ramsey, Dakota Counties

ARDEN HILLS, Minn. (WCCO) — The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office believes the couple caught on camera placing and retrieving skimming devices in Shoreview may be tied to a larger ring that’s hit multiple ATM machines in the Twin Cities metro and across the country.

The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office released images on Tuesday of the male and female suspects, hoping someone could identify who they are.

They are suspected of placing and retrieving a skimming device at a credit union ATM in Shoreview on Sept. 23, 24 and 27, but that may not have been their only target.

Authorities believe the couple could be tied to a larger skimming ring which has recently hit ATM machines in Rosemount, Eagan, Wisconsin, Kansas City and Texas.

These skimmers can be placed on an ATM in about a minute, and then collect and store card data through an internal memory. The data is then downloaded and transferred onto a blank card, which is used to take cash out.

Sgt. John Eastham of the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office told WCCO-TV that, a few years ago, skimmers were mostly targeting card readers on gas pumps. Since then, the technology has advanced.

The crime can be a sophisticated operation.

“The victims are usually out of one area, but they (suspects) very rarely return to the exact same bank they got the information from,” Eastham said.

The couple is believed to be driving a red minivan, possibly a Ford Winstar.

If you see them or if you believe your account may have been impacted, you are urged to call 911 or the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office at 651-266-7320.