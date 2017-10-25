Cafeteria Workers Reach Agreement With St. Paul School District

Filed Under: Cafeteria Workers, St. Paul, St. Paul Public Schools

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Overnight, negotiators for cafeteria workers in St. Paul Schools said they reached a tentative agreement with the school district.

The Teamsters Local 320 union wrote on its Facebook page, “After a 16-hour-long meditation session, we have reached a tentative agreement. Details will be coming out later today after the group gets some much needed rest!”

Earlier this month, the cafeteria workers had voted to authorize a strike. They wanted all cafeteria workers to be at least $15 an hour next school year.

The district wanted to wait until 2020 to raise the minimum wage to that level.

The district employs about 300 nutrition workers and just over 100 of them make less than $15 an hour.

