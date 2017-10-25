Deer Smashes Into St. Michael Coffee Shop

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – People at a northwest Twin Cities metro coffee shop got quite the adventure Wednesday morning as a deer came plowing through.
The incident happened at Sadie’s Café in St. Michael, which is part of the Colonial Mall. Shortly after 7:40 a.m., a deer is seen plowing through the front glass doors of the mall leading into the coffee shop.
Store workers say the deer never actually entered the café, and got away after a worker opened a back door.
Nobody was hurt, although the deer did suffer injuries from smashing through the glass.