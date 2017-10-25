Falcon Heights To Finalize Partnership With Ramsey Co. Sheriff’s Office

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The city of Falcon Heights is expected to lock in a new policing partnership Wednesday night.
City councilors are expected to approve a contract with the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the Falcon Heights City Administrator, the contract – worth over a million dollars — would run through December 31, 2021 and would commence on January 1, 2018.
Falcon Heights has been working toward a new agreement after severing ties with the city of St. Anthony in July. That contract ended after a St. Anthony police officer shot and killed Philando Castile during a traffic stop.
Falcon Heights would hold open houses with the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office to allow them to get to know the community. Deputies would still be based out of the Sheriff’s Office and would respond to calls from there.
If approved, the new agreement with Ramsey County would begin January 1st.