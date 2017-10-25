City Of Falcon Heights Approves Contract With Ramsey County Sheriff

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Falcon Heights City Council is moving forward with a policing contract with the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Department.
This comes after Falcon Heights severed ties with the city of St. Anthony following the police shooting death of Philando Castile.
Falcon Heights will hold open houses with the sheriff’s office to allow them to get to know the community. Deputies would still be based out of the sheriff’s office and would respond to calls from there.
The contract starts this January and expires at the end of 2021.
“I’m looking forward to getting to know the people of the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Department,” Falcon Heights City Council Member Tony Fischer said. “I think it’s going to be a positive future for our city, and I think we need to look forward.”
In July 2016, St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez pulled over Philando Castile in the city of Falcon Heights. The controversial shooting sparked protests across the Twin Cities that drew national attention.